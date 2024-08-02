SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Anderson Wittekind William sold 21,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $30,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,870.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 312,513 shares of company stock valued at $479,127 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Renovaro alerts:

Renovaro Price Performance

Shares of RENB opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. Renovaro Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

Renovaro Company Profile

Renovaro ( NASDAQ:RENB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renovaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.