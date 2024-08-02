Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Raised to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHEL. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Get Shell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Shell

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $72.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Analysts forecast that Shell will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Shell by 83.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after buying an additional 993,342 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shell by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,403,000 after purchasing an additional 885,069 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,400,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,132,000 after purchasing an additional 793,136 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Shell by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,180,000 after purchasing an additional 772,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Shell by 65.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About Shell

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.