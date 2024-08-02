Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.
SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.
Shares of SHEL stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. Shell has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76.
Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.
