Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Trading 10% Higher

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03). Approximately 1,849,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,717,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30. The firm has a market cap of £21.98 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.74.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.

