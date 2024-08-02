Short Interest in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expands By 6.6%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.8 days. Approximately 21.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
AnaptysBio Stock Performance
Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $951.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of -0.25. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -6.32 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Dennis M. Fenton sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $45,181.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,181.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dennis M. Fenton sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $45,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $484,824 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AnaptysBio by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in AnaptysBio by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 405,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 75,025 shares in the last quarter.
About AnaptysBio
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.
