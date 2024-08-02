Short Interest in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Decreases By 9.0%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,500 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 603,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARBE. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,439,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.
Arbe Robotics Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of ARBE opened at $2.12 on Thursday. Arbe Robotics has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.
About Arbe Robotics
Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arbe Robotics
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.