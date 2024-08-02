Short Interest in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Drops By 5.7%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Astria Therapeutics by 49.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATXS opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $614.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. Astria Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $16.90.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

