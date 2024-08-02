Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Grows By 7.5%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,100 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 333,900 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Atlanticus

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,462.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanticus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 65.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Atlanticus by 7.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlanticus by 5.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATLC. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Atlanticus Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ATLC opened at $35.77 on Thursday. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $529.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.04.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $290.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.78 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

