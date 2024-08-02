Short Interest in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Decreases By 5.8%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BALY. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bally’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.25 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Bally’s from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bally’s from $14.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

Bally’s Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bally’s by 7.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Bally’s by 20.2% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bally’s by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BALY opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $618.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.94 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

