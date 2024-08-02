Short Interest in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Decreases By 5.8%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BALY. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bally’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.25 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Bally’s from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bally’s from $14.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.
Institutional Trading of Bally’s
Bally’s Stock Performance
Shares of BALY opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $618.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.94 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bally’s
Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.
