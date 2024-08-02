Short Interest in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Drops By 6.1%

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down from $242.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.87.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $159.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 54,557 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 437.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

