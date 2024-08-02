Short Interest in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Grows By 5.1%

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 166,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cavco Industries Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $401.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $364.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.23. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $233.84 and a 12 month high of $426.41.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $420.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.50 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.79%. Analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,477.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 28.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $6,085,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,904,000 after acquiring an additional 27,087 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVCO

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.