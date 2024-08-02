Short Interest in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Grows By 5.1%

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 166,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Cavco Industries Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $401.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $364.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.23. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $233.84 and a 12 month high of $426.41.
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $420.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.50 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.79%. Analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
