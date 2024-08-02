Short Interest in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Rises By 5.8%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 0.7 %
Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.75. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.33.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $900.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at $43,123,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at $43,123,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 714,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,945,528 in the last three months. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.
