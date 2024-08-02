Short Interest in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Rises By 5.8%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 0.7 %

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.75. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $900.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CENTA shares. StockNews.com cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Insider Activity

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at $43,123,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at $43,123,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 714,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,945,528 in the last three months. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

