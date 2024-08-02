Short Interest in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Expands By 5.5%

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.45. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 77.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Stories

