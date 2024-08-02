Short Interest in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Increases By 5.0%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the June 30th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CROX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.82.

Get Crocs alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CROX

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $801,346,000 after buying an additional 76,460 shares in the last quarter. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Crocs by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 919,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after purchasing an additional 245,240 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $130.81 on Friday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.