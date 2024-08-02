Short Interest in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Rises By 5.2%

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DarioHealth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DarioHealth stock. Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its holdings in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,334,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the period. DarioHealth makes up about 0.5% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Appian Way Asset Management LP owned approximately 4.50% of DarioHealth worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DarioHealth Price Performance

Shares of DarioHealth stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.95.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.39. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 282.38% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. The company had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

