Short Interest in Empiric Student Property Plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) Expands By 5.2%

Empiric Student Property Plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,400 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 649,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,834.0 days.

Empiric Student Property Stock Performance

Empiric Student Property stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Empiric Student Property has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.