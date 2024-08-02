Short Interest in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Drops By 5.8%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,890,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 15,810,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCIA Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $892.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.50 and a beta of 1.69. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
