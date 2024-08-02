Short Interest in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Drops By 5.8%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,890,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 15,810,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCIA Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 19.5 %

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $892.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.50 and a beta of 1.69. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

