Short Interest in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Rises By 5.6%

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 816,800 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 773,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,866,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,494,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EG opened at $368.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.97. Everest Group has a 52 week low of $343.36 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 61.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

