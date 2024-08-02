Short Interest in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Declines By 5.4%

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 971,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 2.2 %

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $159.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.83. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $171.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($1.12). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $810.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,811,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $130,554,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,537,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,478,000 after acquiring an additional 810,158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,738,000 after purchasing an additional 577,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2,244.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,824,000 after purchasing an additional 572,231 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

