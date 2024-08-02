Short Interest in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Rises By 5.3%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $408.80 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $415.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.99.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,983 shares of company stock worth $9,700,339 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,919,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,833,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

