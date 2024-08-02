Short Interest in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Drops By 5.9%

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,900 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 237,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Fathom Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTHM opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.03. Fathom has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.91 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 43.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fathom will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTHM. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Activity at Fathom

In other Fathom news, Director Scott N. Flanders bought 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $33,998.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 564,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,968.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fathom news, Director Scott N. Flanders bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 596,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,952.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott N. Flanders bought 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $33,998.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 564,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,968.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 137,219 shares of company stock worth $229,414. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fathom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Fathom during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fathom by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

