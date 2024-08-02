Short Interest in Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Increases By 5.8%

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days.
Firm Capital Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of FRMUF opened at $3.99 on Friday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67.
About Firm Capital Property Trust
