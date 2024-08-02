Short Interest in Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Increases By 5.8%

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days.

Shares of FRMUF opened at $3.99 on Friday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67.

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders. The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, and net lease convenience retail.

