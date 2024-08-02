Short Interest in Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Rises By 5.3%

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,517,100 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 6,190,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 205.6 days.

Foran Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FMCXF opened at $2.74 on Friday. Foran Mining has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned McIlvenna Bay project comprising 44 claims that covers a total area of 29,418 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

