Short Interest in Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Rises By 5.3%

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,517,100 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 6,190,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 205.6 days.
Foran Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FMCXF opened at $2.74 on Friday. Foran Mining has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98.
About Foran Mining
