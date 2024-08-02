Short Interest in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expands By 5.1%

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 6,230 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,394 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,475.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 620,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,475.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 25,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.08. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

