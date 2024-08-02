Short Interest in HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Rises By 5.7%

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,400 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 3,981,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,169.6 days.

HelloFresh Price Performance

Shares of HLFFF stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. HelloFresh has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $35.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as meal kit provider for home industry. The company offers premium meals, protein swaps, double portions, and extra recipes, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

