Short Interest in HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Rises By 5.7%

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,400 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 3,981,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,169.6 days.
HelloFresh Price Performance
Shares of HLFFF stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. HelloFresh has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $35.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47.
About HelloFresh
