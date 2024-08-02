Short Interest in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Decreases By 5.9%

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 860,200 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 913,900 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 623,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Hibbett during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,402,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hibbett during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,172,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Hibbett by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 35,373 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Hibbett during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,081,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $87.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average of $79.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.50 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.50 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.79.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

