Short Interest in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Declines By 6.1%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 10,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 735,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hyliion Trading Down 10.4 %
Hyliion stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.89. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.
Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyliion will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
