Short Interest in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Declines By 6.1%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 10,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 735,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hyliion Trading Down 10.4 %

Hyliion stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.89. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyliion will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hyliion

Hyliion Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hyliion by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 51,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 762,909 shares during the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

