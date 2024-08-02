Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Drops By 6.9%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IHYF opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $22.62.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF ( NASDAQ:IHYF Free Report ) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 1.00% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

