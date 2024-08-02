Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Drops By 6.9%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IHYF opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $22.62.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF
The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
