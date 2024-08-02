Short Interest in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Decreases By 7.4%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,232,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,134,000 after acquiring an additional 960,139 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,094,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,316,000 after buying an additional 128,421 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,605,000 after buying an additional 220,709 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,483,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,260,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,288,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,780,000 after buying an additional 70,655 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.67 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $117.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.39.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.3012 dividend. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

