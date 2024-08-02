Short Interest in Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Expands By 7.2%

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,310,500 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 8,684,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Italgas Stock Performance

ITGGF stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11. Italgas has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

About Italgas

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas to households, enterprises, etc. The company operated a distribution network of 81,309 kilometers. It also engages in metering activities; and distributes and sells water.

