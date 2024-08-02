Short Interest in Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Increases By 7.3%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 295.0 days.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

Shares of JFHHF stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

