Short Interest in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Expands By 5.7%

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 3.4 %

KGS opened at $27.88 on Friday. Kodiak Gas Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.68.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.55 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Gas Services

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGS. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 90.9% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KGS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

