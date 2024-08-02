Short Interest in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Drops By 5.9%

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,840,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 10,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

NYSE LEG opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leggett & Platt

In other news, CEO Karl G. Glassman bought 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $273,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,223,708.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Leggett & Platt news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares in the company, valued at $992,616.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Karl G. Glassman bought 23,800 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $273,224.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,223,708.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 55,635 shares of company stock valued at $639,547. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,127,000 after purchasing an additional 262,145 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,996,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,107,000 after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 145,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 50,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

