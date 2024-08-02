Sibling Group (OTCMKTS:SIBE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.05. Sibling Group shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 1,400 shares changing hands.

Sibling Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

About Sibling Group

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc, doing business as a Global Personalized Academics, operates as an education company that provides virtual and classroom learning solutions to students and teachers worldwide. The company offers digital curriculum, including core, electives, AP, world language, and credit recovery courses for K-12 grade students; online and face-to-face professional teacher training; access to learning management software; end-to-end online school solutions, such as online courses, learning management systems, and a teacher for tuition on per student and per semester basis; and international dual-diploma courses.

