Sidoti Csr Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Civeo in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Civeo’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Civeo’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $188.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.70 million. Civeo had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Civeo in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Civeo Stock Down 0.4 %

CVEO stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. Civeo has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Trading of Civeo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Civeo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Civeo by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 450,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.39%.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

