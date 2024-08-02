Sierra Metals (SMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 9th.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The mining company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of C$85.12 million for the quarter.

Sierra Metals Price Performance

TSE:SMT opened at C$0.72 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.34 and a 52 week high of C$1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$151.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Alberto Arias sold 83,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$45,293.27. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 484,812 shares of company stock valued at $294,018. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

