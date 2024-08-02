SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.80

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70.80 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 70.35 ($0.90), with a volume of 923078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.90 ($0.89).

SigmaRoc Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.28. The stock has a market cap of £793.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,650.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 65.89.

SigmaRoc Company Profile

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the quarried materials sector. It also produces aggregates, stone, granite, concrete blocks, asphalt, limestone, ready-mix concrete, pre-cast concrete, and other stone products; supplies value-added industrial and construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, waste recycling, and patent and licensing services, as well as engages in the limestone quarrying and processing.

