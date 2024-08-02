Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.
Signify Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99.
Signify Company Profile
Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.
