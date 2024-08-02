Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $50.69 and last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 23107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Silgan’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $216,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 21,330 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $996,750.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,226. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 10,540.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 256.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Silgan by 69.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Silgan by 2,838.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

