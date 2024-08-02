Silver Spike Investment (SSIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Silver Spike Investment had a net margin of 44.98% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Get Silver Spike Investment alerts:

Silver Spike Investment Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSIC opened at $11.80 on Friday. Silver Spike Investment has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.29.

Silver Spike Investment Announces Dividend

Silver Spike Investment Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Silver Spike Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

(Get Free Report)

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.