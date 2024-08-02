Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,154 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 265,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 50,389 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 228,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAMG stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $237.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

