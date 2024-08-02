Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) CEO Sells $190,352.40 in Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $190,352.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,909.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Simmons First National stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $22.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $372.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 7.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 1.1% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 174,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

