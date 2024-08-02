SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.11.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $146.67 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.60 and a 52 week high of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.82.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.