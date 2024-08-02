Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives $22.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.63%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

