Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after buying an additional 30,746 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,390,000 after purchasing an additional 790,826 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 464,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,383,000 after purchasing an additional 75,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

SKWD opened at $38.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $40.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKWD. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $875,662.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,160.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $875,662.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,160.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $120,611.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock valued at $186,000,945 over the last 90 days. 8.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.