Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $108.00 at Robert W. Baird

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.94.

SWKS opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average of $103.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $302,309,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,266,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2,156.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,506,000 after purchasing an additional 420,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

