Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $140.00 at Craig Hallum

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.94.

SWKS opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.28. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

