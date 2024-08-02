Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SWKS. UBS Group dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 27.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,429,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,445,000 after acquiring an additional 740,048 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,724,000 after acquiring an additional 64,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $203,093,000 after purchasing an additional 185,355 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

