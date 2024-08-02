Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average of $103.28.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after buying an additional 745,374 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 27.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,429,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,445,000 after acquiring an additional 740,048 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,724,000 after acquiring an additional 64,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $203,093,000 after purchasing an additional 185,355 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.