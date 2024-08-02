SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Raised to $42.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 36.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.62.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SLG

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:SLG opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average is $52.20. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $68.92.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.